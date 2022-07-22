University of Florida runner Joseph Fahnbulleh of Hopkins finished fourth in the 200 meters at the track and field world championships in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday night.

Fahnbulleh, running for Liberia, finished in 19.84 seconds, just off the podium. Americans swept the race: Noah Lyles (19.31), Kenny Bednarek (19.77) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80).

Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the third-fastest time ever.

The only two faster times are the 19.19 world record run by Usain Bolt in 2009, and a 19.26 two years later by another Jamaican, Yohan Blake, while he was pushing Bolt for supremacy. But the time that was most on Lyles' mind was 19.32. That's the American record set in 1996 by Michael Johnson and thought for decades to be unbeatable.

Ohgren will play at world juniors

Sweden added Liam Ohgren to its roster for the World Junior Hockey Championships, which begin Aug. 9 in Edmonton. The event was postponed after starting last December because of COVID-19.

Ohgren, an 18-year-old forward, was a first round pick by the Wild in the NHL draft on July 7.

Rivers signing official

The Timberwolves officially announced the signing of free agent guard Austin Rivers. Terms were not disclosed, but the Star Tribune reported last week that it's a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

Rivers averaged 6.0 points and 1.3 assists last season in 67 games for the Nuggets. He is a 10-year veteran who has played for the Clippers, Pelicans, Clippers, Wizards, Rockets, Knicks and Nuggets. He was originally drafted by New Orleans with the 10th overall pick in 2012 out of Duke.

Etc.