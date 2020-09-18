PLAN 45-583
Total sq. feet: 1,620
Bed/Bath: 3/ 2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Walk-out basement
It’s all about the details in this stylish plan, which does a lot with only 1,620 square feet. The open layout of the living room and kitchen makes it easy to hang out with family members while cooking. The large butler’s pantry provides plenty of room for organization, and the master suite conveniently opens to the laundry room. Outside, a wraparound porch delivers an inviting and classic feel to the home.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
