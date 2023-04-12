Friendly foes

The Class 3A girls individual competition runs through counterparts and friends, Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon and Simley junior Reese McCauley. They have been the past two medalists and have combined for three titles. VanArragon, who has signed a letter of intent with St. Thomas, is the defending state champion, having finished with a two-day total of 9-under-par 135 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids last June. She won her first state title as a seventh-grader in 2018. McCauley, who committed to Minnesota in January and will join older sister Isabella with the Gophers, posted a 139 total to win the championship in 2021. She registered the same score a year ago while finishing third.

Youth movement

The Class 3A boys state tournament leaderboard was dominated by seniors last year. Maple Grove junior Ryan Stendahl was the only underclassmen to crack the top six, finishing fifth with a two-day total of even-par 144. He is joined by four other juniors and two sophomores among the best in the state. Farmington seniors Zach Rouleau and Kyler Schwamb can't be overlooked.

Changing direction

Roseville senior Olivia Salonek graduated early and is playing in amateur junior events. An Iowa signee, she finished last season ranked fifth in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association. She has shot 2-under-par 70 in the state tournament three times and finished as the runner-up as a sophomore in 2021. Her lowest finish in the state tournament was 16th as a seventh-grader.

Top 10 boys players to watch

Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park, junior

Charlie Moen, Benilde-St. Margaret's, junior

Torger Ohe, Edina, sophomore

Andrew Ramos, Totino-Grace, junior

Zach Rouleau, Farmington, senior

Kyler Schwamb, Farmington, senior

Carter Spalding, Woodbury, junior

Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove, junior

Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, sophomore

Tyler Wanous, Eastview, senior

Top 10 girls players to watch

Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie, senior

Kate Burke, Edina, senior

Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata, junior

Bella Leonhart, Forest Lake, sophomore

Reese McCauley, Simley, junior

Amelia Morton, Maple Grove, junior

Avery O'Donnell, Elk River, senior

Nicole Reineke, Chaska, senior

Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine, senior

Selena "Siyu" Wu, Minnetonka, freshman