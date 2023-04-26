Andy Berkvam was looking to return to leading a girls basketball team. He found an ideal landing spot.

Berkvam is returning to Lakeville North, the program he built into a perennial power. He guided the Lakeville/Lakeville North program from 1990-2013; the district split into two schools (North and South) in 2005.

"Lakeville North was a perfect fit, and I'm very excited to return to the program," Berkvam said.

He replaces one of his former players, Shelly (Soule) Clemons, as leader of the Panthers. She served as the school's coach for the past 10 seasons, replacing Berkvam in 2013.

"Shelly did a tremendous job carrying on the tradition of Panther basketball," Berkvam said. "We have stayed in close contact over the years, and she knew I was looking to become a head coach again."

Berkvam compiled a 419-203 record while guiding the program to three Class 4A state championships (2001, 2002 and 2010) during his initial tenure. Lakeville was the state tournament runner-up in 2004.

"Our goals remain the same: Compete for conference, section and state championships," Berkvam said.

He served as associate head coach under Brian Cosgriff at Minnetonka this past season. He was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011.

Berkvam was Northfield's boys basketball coach from 2013-19 and compiled a 99-71 record.