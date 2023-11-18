Minneota, looking every bit like the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A that it is, dominated Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa from the outset in a 63-6 victory Saturday in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The defending 1A champion Vikings are making their 16th state tournament appearance and will play for their ninth state championship. BBE went in with nowhere near as much tournament experience, having made one previous trip in its current incarnation in 2021, losing in the quarterfinals. Before the communities merged to form one school, Belgrade won the Class C state title in 1982.

The difference was evident early, and it was stark.

Vikings junior running back Ryan Meagher, a 5-9, 195-pound boulder with legs, went 65 yards for a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, igniting a conflagration of points and yards that overwhelmed BBE. Minneota owned a 206-5 advantage in total yards after one quarter and led 49-6 at halftime.

Meagher scored all four of his rushing touchdowns and rushed for nearly all of his game-high 186 yards before halftime. The Vikings wound up with 593 yards of total offense, 370 on the ground. Five different players scored touchdowns for Minneota, which largely played backups after halftime.

The lone bright spot for BBE (11-1) was a 57-yard second-quarter touchdown pass from backup quarterback Luke Illies to Hayden Sobiech in the second quarter. Illies played most of the game for starter Luke Dingmann, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Jaguars' quarterfinals victory over Mayer Lutheran.

Minneota (13-0) will play in the Prep Bowl for the fifth time in the past 10 years.