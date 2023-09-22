Minneapolis Southwest senior Sam Scott ran to second place in the boys championship cross-country race at the 37th annual Roy Griak Invitational, held Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

He was the top finisher among Minnesota high school runners, finishing in 15 minutes, 25.7 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Just behind Scott was Roseville junior Robert Mechura (15:28.1). Chaska senior Nolan Sutter, Perham junior Bjorn Anderson and Annandale junior Sal Wirth filled out the state's top five. Clay Shively of Trinity Academy in Wichita, Kan., won the boys championship race in 15:23.9.

In the girls championship race, Forest Lake junior Norah Hushagen placed third (18:10.1) to lead the Minnesota contingent. Hutchinson senior Isabelle Schmitz was fourth among Minnesotans (18:24.1), followed by Minnetonka freshman Evie Malec in sixth, Hopkins junior Sydney Drevlow in seventh and Chanhassen senior Marissa Long in 10th. Ella Hagen of Summit High School in Breckenridge, Colo., won the girls championship race in 17:55.7.

Wayzata won the girls team title.

The Les Bolstad Golf Course is also the site of the Minnesota State High School League cross-country state meet in November.