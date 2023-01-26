Before we shift the focus to Hockey Day Minnesota matchups on Saturday, let's recap some compelling boys hockey news — both on and off the ice.

It's not often the two teams ranked No. 1 in the Let's Play Hockey coaches poll decide bragging rights inside the boards. But the stars aligned Saturday as big school Wayzata visited tiny Warroad. A 3-0 victory left no doubt — the unbeaten Warriors are Minnesota's top team regardless of class. The loss dropped the Trojans to second behind Minnetonka in this week's rankings.

With eight games remaining until the playoffs, Warroad could finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2005. Carson Pilgrim, Jayson Shaugabay, Hampton Slukynsky and the boys are nearing a truly remarkable season.

As Warroad continues its run, another northern school is reportedly ending its Class 2A residency. Cloquet had applied to opt up and play postseason games against the largest schools by enrollment since the two-class system began in 1993-94. The Lumberjacks are no longer interested in that.

Paul Riess, Cloquet's activities director, confirmed his decision to stay in 1A at the Jan. 23 school board meeting, according to Pine Journal reporter Jake Przytarski. Cloquet, which combines with Esko and Carlton, reached Class 2A state tournaments in 2002 and 2008.

On Saturday, rivals Hill-Murray and White Bear Lake step outside for a Hockey Day Minnesota showdown at Polar Lakes Park televised by Bally Sports North. The puck drops at 4:30 p.m., not long after Hermantown takes on Mahtomedi in a 1 p.m. meeting of Class 1A powers.

BOYS STATE RANKINGS

Class 2A

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Jan. 25)

1. Minnetonka (15-2); 2. Wayzata (13-2-2); 3. Chanhassen (16-1); 4. Maple Grove (13-3-1); 5. Edina (11-4-1); 6. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-4-1); 7. Rogers (11-2-3); 8. Andover (12-5-1); 9. White Bear Lake (13-3); 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (12-5).

11. Lakeville South (10-4-1); 12. St. Thomas Academy (13-5); 13. Holy Family (11-5); 14. Champlin Park (12-5); 15. Shakopee (11-5); 16. Stillwater (9-4-3); 17. Duluth East (10-6-1); 18. Centennial (9-5-1); 19. Eastview (10-6); 20. Holy Angels (10-5-1).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (17-0); 2. Hermantown (13-2-1); 3. Orono (15-2); 4. Mahtomedi (11-5); 5. East Grand Forks (11-6); 6. Northfield (13-4); 7. Detroit Lakes (12-4-1); 8. Hibbing/Chisholm (12-5-1); 9. Rock Ridge (11-5-1); 10. Two Rivers (14-3-1).

11. Delano (10-7); 12. Fergus Falls (8-6-1); 13. New Ulm (15-2-1); 14. Luverne (10-5-1); 15. Minneapolis (10-6-1); 16. New Prague (10-6); 17. Duluth Denfeld (10-8-1); 18. St. Cloud Cathedral (9-7); 19. Albert Lea (12-4); 20. Wadena-Deer Creek (11-4).