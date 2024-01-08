Wayzata keeps passing every test.

The Class 4A defending state champion Trojans (10-0) hold down the No. 1 spot in the boys basketball Metro Top 10 after disposing of No. 7 Lakeville North 94-76 on the road. The Trojans' average margin of victory is 26.8 points.

Jackson McAndrew, a 6-9 senior forward headed to Creighton, is averaging 23.7 points per game, but the underlying reason for Wayzata's success is his supporting cast: sophomore Christian Wiggins (13.4 points per game), senior Ben Shaffer (11.1), junior Wyatt McBeth (10.5) and sophomore Isaac Olmstead (9.6). Olmstead, a 5-10 guard, scored a season-high 25 points against Lakeville North.

The two Northwest Suburban Conference powers, No. 2 Totino-Grace (7-3) and No. 3 Park Center (11-1), hold down the next two spots. No. 4 Minnetonka (7-1) and No. 5 Breck (10-0) each climbed this week.

Lakeville North (6-4) falls to seventh after losses to Wayzata and Farmington.

This week's marquee matchup

Hopkins at Benilde-St. Margaret's, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The No. 6 Royals (8-2) should get tested by Benilde-St. Margaret's (3-5), which was ranked second in Class 3A the week before Christmas. The Red Knights have lost their past five games, three by a dozen or more points.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (10-0). Last week: 1

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (7-3). Last week: 2

3. Park Center (11-1). Last week: 3

4. Minnetonka (7-1). Last week: 5

5. Breck (2A) (10-0). Last week: 7

6. Hopkins (8-2). Last week: 8

7. Lakeville North (6-4). Last week: 4

8. Shakopee (7-2). Last week: 6

9. Osseo (8-3). Last week: 9

10. Farmington (9-2). Last week: 10