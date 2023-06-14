Dylan Curme's hard chopper glanced off Anoka third baseman Evan Freking's leg and caromed into left field, allowing Jack Garfin to score from second in the eighth inning Tuesday and giving Edina a 6-5 victory over Anoka in a quarterfinal of the Class 4A baseball state tournament at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Anoka (18-7), the No. 5 seed, jumped to a 5-0 lead by scoring two runs in each of the first two innings and another in the third. Reagan Reeder went 2-for-3 as the Tornadoes built their advantage.

Edina clawed back on back-to-back extra-base hits in the bottom of the third, a run-scoring triple by Lewis Meyer followed by a double from Jack McCoy.

The Hornets (19-8) added runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Curme and in the bottom of the fifth when Jackson Nevers' sacrifice fly scored McCoy from third.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Edina tied the game on a two-out home run to left by Caden Morgan.

Anoka had two runners on base with one out in the top of the eighth inning but couldn't score.