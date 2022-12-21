Introduction: If you were a Twins fan (or executive) disappointed when Carlos Correa chose a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants, it has to hurt even more to wake up to Wednesday's stunning news that he is instead going to the Mets on a 12-year, $315 million deal. That's in the neighborhood of the Twins' final offer (10 years, $285 million) and is in fact less if you add in the $35 million the Twins paid Correa in 2022. Maybe we can say this for sure now: Correa wanted to play in a large market and was never going to sign here long-term.

7:00: KFAN's Paul Allen joins host Michael Rand for a discussion of Allen's style as the Vikings' play-by-play voice, how he rose to lofty positions in the market and more.

32:00: An appreciation of Wild center Sam Steel.

