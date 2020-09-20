A collision of two pickup trucks in western Minnesota left one of the drivers dead and two others injured, authorities said.
The head-on crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 19 near 280th Avenue, roughly 10 miles south of Glenwood, the Pope County Sheriff’s Office said.
John Gill, 56, of nearby Benson, was heading south and collided with a northbound pickup, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gill died at the scene, according to emergency responders. Slightly hurt in the other pickup was driver Matthew Douvier and Randy Rost, both 40 years old and from Villard, Minn., the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities have not said which pickup crossed into the other lane.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Turning right on red? Stop or yield first
Minnesota law allows motorists to make a right turn on red after coming to a complete stop, unless there's a sign indicating the turn is…
Minneapolis
Hooded man pirates boat on Mississippi River, is tased and arrested
The male onboard is "seizing the boat under maritime law," the dispatch audio disclosed.
Local
Viral video of confrontation in a Minneapolis gym changed 3 lives forever
Black men's fortunes rose, white man confronting them lost his business.
Variety
Wisconsin goes over 100,000 in positive COVID-19 tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Sunday that more than 100,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.