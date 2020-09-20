A collision of two pickup trucks in western Minnesota left one of the drivers dead and two others injured, authorities said.

The head-on crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 19 near 280th Avenue, roughly 10 miles south of Glenwood, the Pope County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Gill, 56, of nearby Benson, was heading south and collided with a northbound pickup, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gill died at the scene, according to emergency responders. Slightly hurt in the other pickup was driver Matthew Douvier and Randy Rost, both 40 years old and from Villard, Minn., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have not said which pickup crossed into the other lane.