As the Canadian play-by-play announcer put it: "The most unlikely of goals you will ever see. Canada, 2-nil. They can barely celebrate."

Let's take a look:

Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett scored second-half goals, and Canada advanced to an eight-nation regional finals of World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Tuesday night. But the game will probably be remembered more for the own-goal given up by Haiti's Josué Duverger when he mishit Kevin LaFrance's back pass and put No. 70 Canada ahead in the 46th minute against 83rd-ranked Haiti.

"These mistakes at this level, you put blood in the water for any of these top teams and they take it," Canada national team coach John Herdman told the Canadian Press. "After that goal you could sense it. It was almost like the bottle top had been released for the guys. And they could just drop their shoulders and let the talent start to flow."