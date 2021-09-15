Cal Quantrill had a strong outing Thursday in Cleveland as the Indians beat the Twins 4-1, and he'll start again today at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN) when the teams meet after splitting a doubleheader Tuesday.

Thursday's game might have some carryover. Quantrill and Miguel Sano exchanged words in the sixth inning when Quantrill was unhappy over Josh Donaldson swinging at a 3-0 pitch.

Twins bench coach Bill Evers, acting as manager while Rocco Baldelli was on paternity leave for that game, went old-school postgame by saying about Quantrill, "He should be happy he's getting guys out rather than mouthing off to them. That's my personal opinion."

Said Quantrill, "I think he just didn't like something I must of said earlier in the game ... whatever."

According to cleveland.com, after Donaldson ended the the sixth inning by grounding out on a 3-0 pitch, Quantrill told him, "Nice 3-0 swing." In the seventh, when Sano came to the plate, he told Quantrill, "Why don't you say that to his face?" Quantrill replied, "I did."

"The fact that they care enough to say something is good," said Quantrill. "We're playing meaningful baseball. At least I think everyone on the field cared about today's game."

The Twins won three of four in that road series and are 11-7 against Cleveland entering the teams' final meeting of the season.

Quantrill is 5-3 with a 3.04 ERA. He'll face rookie righthander Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.72).

Nick Gordon is playing shortstop today for the Twins.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C

Jake Cave, LF