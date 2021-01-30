COLUMBUS, OHIO - Emily Oden and Crystalyn Hengler each scored a power-play goal as the No. 2-ranked Gophers beat No. 3 Ohio State 7-4 on Friday in WCHA women's hockey. The Buckeyes had killed off 25 straight penalties in their first 12 games.

"A great win tonight here on the road," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Just loved the way our team battled and compete here. The game got tied up many times, but we found a way to continue to stay with it and get the win."

Minnesota (9-3 overall/WCHA) led 1-0 on Abbey Murphy's goal early in the first period, 3-2 on Oden's power-play goal early in the second, and 4-3 on Abigail Boreen's goal at 15:11 of the second. Each time, Ohio State (8-5) rallied to take the lead or at least tie.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 7, Ohio State 4

Taylor Heise finally put Minnesota ahead to stay 5-4 midway through the third period. Hengler got her power-play goal 2½ minutes later and Catie Skaja added an empty-netter in the last seconds.

Lauren Bench had 29 saves for the Gophers. Andrea Braendli had 24 stops and Emma Maltais had a goal and three assists for the Buckeyes.

