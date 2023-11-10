Purdue celebrates a touchdown in the 2019 game against Minnesota, which the Gophers won 38-31.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Gophers-Purdue: Things to know before and during the game

1:43pm
Purdue’s Hudson Card has been one of the Big Ten West’s most effective quarterbacks this season.

Will U get bowl eligible vs. last-place Purdue? Randy Johnson's prediction.

7:24am
The Gophers need to get their sixth win to be bowl eligible. And the schedule toughens after Saturday with Ohio State and Wisconsin closing out the schedule.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw a pass during the second half against Illinois.

Neal: Note to Fleck. Stop worrying and just let Athan throw and grow

November 9
Gophers sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis is showing he can elevate the offense. Coach P.J. Fleck needs to let him learn and grow, even if some things don't go well.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) and teammate Casey Washington (14) celebrated Williams’ game-winning touchdown catch with 50 seconds rema

Six defensive plays that derailed the Gophers' football season

November 8
The Gophers could be 5-1 in Big Ten play, instead of 3-3, if they could go back and change two three-play sequences, one against Northwestern and one against Illinois.
The Gophers swarmed Isaiah Williams (1) on this play Saturday but left him wide open on Illinois’ winning touchdown pass.

Inconsistent Gophers suddenly in danger of missing a bowl game

November 6
P.J. Fleck has taken his Gophers teams to a bowl game in four of six seasons, if he wants to do it again he'll need a win in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) celebrated after breaking up a pass intended for the Gophers’ Corey Crooms Jr. in Saturday’s game at Hun

Are Gophers still in top half of Randy Johnson's Big Ten power rankings?

November 7
What kind of drop did the Gophers suffer after their last-minute loss to Illinois? Are there other teams suffering even more?
Said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck of Saturday’s loss to Illinois: “There were some catastrophic things that happened, and in a game like this, it gets

RIP, Big Ten West — mediocre division, casualty of expansion

November 6
In the final year before the Big Ten gets rid of its East-West format, the West could send a team with four losses to the conference title game. Saturday's results magnified the division's weakness.
November 9
Laurence Maroney

Missing Marion: Maroney lost his rushing partner, but not memories

Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III weren't just the big men on campus 20 years ago, the Gophers greats were the talk of the town. Life after football was difficult for both.
November 7
Mo Saine, right, helped lead Eden Prairie to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The defensive lineman has verbally committed to the Gophers.

4 in-state U football recruits going to state; one gets offer from Ohio St.

Koi Perich of Esko, who received an Ohio State offer Monday, is among four Gophers-committed players now three wins from winning a state championship.
9:35am
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) catches a ball for a touchdown against Minnesota in the first quarter Saturday, Sept

Gophers could miss a bowl game entirely — or win the Big Ten West

Football writer Randy Johnson joins host Michael Rand to talk about the wildly careening Gophers football season. Also, thoughts on Joshua Dobbs and whether the Wolves take their solid play on the road.
November 9
Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich (99) celebrated with holder Mark Crawford after kicking a field goal against Illinois last week.

Gophers kicker among semifinalists for top college placekicker award

Dragan Kesich's 2.00 field goals per game leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally, while his success rate is third in the conference.
November 9
In his second stint at Rutgers, coach Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights charging up the Big Ten East Division standings.

Gophers East? Rutgers football on the rise with some Minnesota flavor

Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: Coach Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights are 6-3 with former Gophers assistant coaches and players having key roles.