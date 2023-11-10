Gophers-Purdue: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Will U get bowl eligible vs. last-place Purdue? Randy Johnson's prediction.
The Gophers need to get their sixth win to be bowl eligible. And the schedule toughens after Saturday with Ohio State and Wisconsin closing out the schedule.
Neal: Note to Fleck. Stop worrying and just let Athan throw and grow
Gophers sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis is showing he can elevate the offense. Coach P.J. Fleck needs to let him learn and grow, even if some things don't go well.
Six defensive plays that derailed the Gophers' football season
The Gophers could be 5-1 in Big Ten play, instead of 3-3, if they could go back and change two three-play sequences, one against Northwestern and one against Illinois.
Inconsistent Gophers suddenly in danger of missing a bowl game
P.J. Fleck has taken his Gophers teams to a bowl game in four of six seasons, if he wants to do it again he'll need a win in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Are Gophers still in top half of Randy Johnson's Big Ten power rankings?
What kind of drop did the Gophers suffer after their last-minute loss to Illinois? Are there other teams suffering even more?
RIP, Big Ten West — mediocre division, casualty of expansion
In the final year before the Big Ten gets rid of its East-West format, the West could send a team with four losses to the conference title game. Saturday's results magnified the division's weakness.
Gophers
Missing Marion: Maroney lost his rushing partner, but not memories
Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III weren't just the big men on campus 20 years ago, the Gophers greats were the talk of the town. Life after football was difficult for both.
Gophers
4 in-state U football recruits going to state; one gets offer from Ohio St.
Koi Perich of Esko, who received an Ohio State offer Monday, is among four Gophers-committed players now three wins from winning a state championship.
Gophers
Gophers could miss a bowl game entirely — or win the Big Ten West
Football writer Randy Johnson joins host Michael Rand to talk about the wildly careening Gophers football season. Also, thoughts on Joshua Dobbs and whether the Wolves take their solid play on the road.
Gophers
Gophers kicker among semifinalists for top college placekicker award
Dragan Kesich's 2.00 field goals per game leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally, while his success rate is third in the conference.
Gophers
Gophers East? Rutgers football on the rise with some Minnesota flavor
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: Coach Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights are 6-3 with former Gophers assistant coaches and players having key roles.
