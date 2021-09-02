For the past several years, Hugh McCutcheon stacked the nonconference schedule to prepare his Gophers volleyball team for the Big Ten and reward his passionate fan base with marquee early matchups at Maturi Pavilion.

There had never been a Minnesota home opener quite like Wednesday's 3-1 loss against top-ranked Texas.

After all, the No. 10 Gophers were opening the season on their home court for the first time ever against the nation's No. 1 team. That type of top-10 matchup alone would've drawn a near sellout in years past.

Exciting opponent aside, the buzz around the announced crowd of 5,167 was about being back at "The Pav" to watch Gophers volleyball again. Fans, now all required to wear masks indoors, were giddy after missing out all of last season during the pandemic.

The pregame hype video and band pumped up the crowd to start, but it was up to McCutcheon's players to keep the energy going. They didn't disappoint.

The Gophers (1-2) trailed 2-0 before keeping the match alive after rallying to win the third set, 25-21.

The Longhorns (3-0) were expecting the U to play immediately through fifth-year senior All-American Stephanie Samedy, who led the Gophers with 20 kills Wednesday. The returning Big Ten player of the year had combined for 33 kills and 25 digs in her team's 1-1 opening week vs. Baylor and Texas Christian in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Madison, Wis.

If McCutcheon learned anything from the first few matches this season, it's that Samedy needs some help – and there were moments where she had just that.

The Gophers used six straight points to take control and lead by as much as 21-14 in the first set behind sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair, a former No. 1 recruit in the nation.

Landfair, who was an All-Big Ten first team selection last season, was playing her first match in front of a packed home crowd. She showed star potential early, but it eventually would be a learning experience about how quickly veteran teams like Texas can make adjustments.

After hitting 6-for-11 to open the match, Landfair struggled to maintain that consistency and finished 11-for-40 on the night. Samedy's slow start during Texas' late 6-0 scoring run led to the 26-24 opening set loss. After being tied midway through the second set, the Longhorns snatched the momentum en route to the 25-21 win even after Samedy finally caught fire.

Kentucky won the NCAA title last season, but Texas returned five All-Americans from a 27-2 national runner-up team, including Big 12 player of the year Logan Eggleston. The Longhorns were every bit as formidable as Baylor, which defeated Minnesota 3-1 to open the season last Friday.

The last time the Gophers opened the season with a loss was in 2015. They hadn't dropped two in their first three matches since 2019 after falling to Florida State and Texas on the road. McCutcheon watched his women regroup that year to win 10 straight, including a home opening win against No. 7 Florida.

Minnesota's schedule continues to be challenging with a first true road game Sunday playing at No. 5 Florida, followed by nationally ranked Stanford and Oregon in Eugene, Ore.

The goal isn't to peak in September but to carry the lessons learned during nonconference into an always grueling conference schedule. Going into his 10th season, McCutcheon has seen a lot of volleyball, but the Big Ten is as loaded as ever. Seven Big Ten teams were ranked in this week's top 25, including five in the top 10.

Last season, the Gophers had their season postponed with fall sports being delayed until the spring. They played a Big Ten-only schedule until the NCAA tournament, which ended with a surprising loss to unseeded Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.

Being back in front of fans and playing a national title contender like Texas tough at home was a much better feeling than waiting at home to play this time a year ago.