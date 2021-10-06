Summer and fall is when freshmen college hoops players usually make their biggest jump, but that was tougher last season when the pandemic disrupted the development of young players across the country.

A normal offseason this year turned into a golden opportunity to grow for many freshmen, including young Gophers Treyton Thompson and Laye Thiam, who are blossoming under first-year coach Ben Johnson.

Following a strong impression during the first week of practice, Thiam and Thompson are progressing toward being ready to contribute in the Nov. 9 opener vs. Missouri Kansas City.

"[Thiam] has made huge strides," Johnson said. "He has come a long way from where he was in the summer to where he is now, on both sides of the ball. Treyton has taken huge strides. Offensively knowing how to get his shot off and where to get his shot off. And defensively with his talk. Those guys have been good."

Thompson, a 6-11 former Alexandria, Minn. standout, experienced the biggest physical transformation on Minnesota's roster after gaining 30 pounds since he arrived in June.

Since graduating from LaLumiere Academy in Indiana in the spring, Thompson went from 190 to 220 pounds with rigorous work in the weight room and on his diet. That added weight and strength has given Thompson and his U coaches more confidence for him to play major minutes in the frontcourt as a freshman, possibly even starting in the Big Ten.

Laye Thiam (2) handled the ball during the Gophers’ Sept. 28 practice.

The Gophers lost their best center, Liam Robbins, when the 7-foot Big Ten blocks leader entered the portal and transferred to Vanderbilt. Seniors Eric Curry, Charlie Daniels, and Danny Ogele will be options in the middle, but they don't have Thompson's combination of size, length, and versatility.

Thompson prefers facing the basket. In one practice this week, he nailed three-pointers but also pump faked and scored off the dribble, pretty nimble for a near 7-footer. Something he's getting more comfortable with is going up strong with contact inside.

"If you are Treyton Thompson,it is a great opportunity," Johnson said. "As a freshman, to have the opportunity to play and get valuable minutes, it's huge. I've told him you better embrace this. If you aren't embracing this, we need to check your heart a little bit."

There's no need to wonder if Thiam has a pulse. The springy 6-3 guard from Orlando isn't your typical freshman having already played a season at Indian River State Junior College in Florida. He's pushing a veteran group of Division I grad transfers in practice with his effort, energy, and talent.

A recent Gophers scrimmage saw him lead the Maroon squad with several three-pointers. He's arguably the team's best dunker along with Lafayette transfer E.J. Stephens. Johnson said the next step for Thiam is continuing to expand in parts of the game not always on the highlight reel.

"He doesn't get tired, he's in unbelievable shape and pretty impressive athletically," Johnson said. "He's got a really good talent for shooting the ball. Now it's getting with him and the little details to make you translate those skills and traits into something that's elite. It's about the small details."

The Gophers have been excited since the summer about how Thiam and Thompson fit into the program's future, but their steady improvement this fall could give Johnson a much-needed boost in depth to open the season.

"Hopefully, they're coming out of here confident because they put the work in and have a feel for it," Johnson said. "Nothing should be a surprise. They're ready to compete."