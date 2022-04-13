Former Prior Lake and North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia, who will be a prime target for Gophers coach Ben Johnson, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Garcia, a 6-11 sophomore, averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 37.5% from three-point range in 16 games this season for first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, including 12 starts.

In February, Garcia left North Carolina to return home to Minnesota to support his family as they suffered through severe health issues and experienced tragedy due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels reached the NCAA title game before falling to Kansas.

"Congratulations to all of Tar Heel Nation on a great finish to the season!" Garcia tweeted Wednesday. "With all that has happened with my family this past year, I have decided to stay in closer proximity to them. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for accepting me into your family... all the best!"

Johnson, who finished 13-17 in his first season with the Gophers, would potentially make a big recruiting statement by landing the former McDonald's All-American.

Garcia was recruited by Johnson as an under-the-radar high school sophomore, but he eventually became one of the top big men in the 2020 class nationally. He signed to play for Marquette over the Gophers after Johnson left Richard Pitino's staff to Xavier.

As a Marquette freshman, Garcia averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2020-21. His last game with the Tar Heels was in a Jan. 22 loss to Wake Forest finishing with seven points and five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

"Not everyone will understand, but those who know our family are very aware of the circumstances and challenges we are facing," Garcia tweeted on Feb. 10. "As much as I love the university and basketball, being in the midst of a health crisis is where our family is right now and it's where I need to be."

Seven Gophers seniors departed this year, including four starters. The opportunity is there for Garcia and other newcomers to step into a major role if they join the team next season.

The NCAA's one-time transfer rule came into effect last year, but players who are transferring multiple times need to receive a hardship waiver to avoid sitting out a season.