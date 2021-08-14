When Tanner Morgan organized an autograph-signing event to spread a little name, image and likeness love to the Gophers offensive linemen, one of the team's top blockers threw some good-natured Twitter shade on the quarterback.

"Sick invite," Ko Kieft tweeted.

Kieft, you see, technically isn't an offensive lineman, and therefore Morgan didn't invite him on the recent trip to Baldy's BBQ in Lake­ville. Kieft is a 6-5, 265-pound tight end whose main job is to forcibly relocate defensive players so running backs like Mohamed Ibrahim can romp freely. After all, Gophers tight ends as a group had only seven receptions in 2020, but they helped Ibrahim average 153.7 rushing yards per game, the second-best average in the nation.

Maybe that pass-catching role will evolve a bit this season.

Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. is seeking more productivity throughout his offense, and Kieft, a redshirt senior, and Brevyn Spann-Ford, a 6-7, 270-pound redshirt junior, offer Morgan a pair of large targets at tight end.

"They've been improving daily, and continued improvement is going to be needed," Sanford said Thursday. "That tight end group has experience."

Later Thursday, the top Gophers wide receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, suffered a right leg injury and was helped off the field during the team's open practice at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers haven't given a status update on Autman-Bell, whose 78 career catches are 63 more than any teammate. Coach P.J. Fleck is next scheduled to speak with the media on Monday.

If Autman-Bell misses significant time, increased productivity from the tight ends could help fill any gaps.

"We're going to do our job, whatever play's called," Kieft said at the start of training camp. "That's our focus. If more pass plays get called for us, we're going to make more plays. If we're told we've got to block, that's all we're focused on."

Kieft got in on the receiving action early last year, scoring the Gophers' first touchdown in the season opener against Michigan on a 14-yard pass from Morgan. He also had a 15-yard reception against the Wolverines but didn't have another reception during a season in which he missed three games because of injury. Spann-Ford had one catch last season, a 4-yard TD grab against Nebraska, but also battled injuries.

"Ko Kieft is a leader, he's a tone-setter. He's not just a one-trick pony," Sanford said. "He's a fantastic athlete and can run well. … What I'm probably even more excited about is Brevyn's health. Last year, he was in and out of practice. Certain games you'd see him, certain games you wouldn't. He's healthy. He worked his tail off to put himself in a position of health."

Though the Gophers won't have Bryce Witham back for a seventh season after he medically retired, Sanford called youngsters Austin Henderson, Jameson Geers and Nick Kallerup as tight ends who could contribute.

The leader of the group is Kieft, who is underrated in Morgan's eyes.

"Everyone knows how he's a bruiser of a blocker for us, but he's got great hands," the quarterback said. "Every time he's gotten an opportunity, he's made plays."

Kieft and Morgan are good friends, and they will exchange friendly razzing from time to time.

"I love Tanner to death, and I'd do anything for that guy," Kieft said. "It's kind of how I show affection in a sick, twisted way. If I'm making fun of you, I like you."

The offensive linemen also get in on the banter, especially when it comes to Kieft's long red hair.

"He has that terrific burnt red," guard Conner Olson said during the team's media day. "He's got a terrific mullet. He's already rocking his [training] camp regalia, which is a cutoff flannel — with the mullet, it goes really well. I'm convincing him to go with jorts, too, but that might be too much."

Kieft, a Sioux Center, Iowa, native, is working on his master's degree in sport and exercise science, with the goal of becoming a strength and conditioning coach at the college level. He took advantage of the NCAA not charging players a year of eligibility in the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season.

"I'm nothing but excited," he said. "I'm kind of on borrowed time with the extra COVID year, and I'm just really thankful for that.

"I'm able to be around my teammates more, and my coaches. I get to play for the state of Minnesota one more year.''