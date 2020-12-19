When the Gophers take to the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday afternoon, they should look more intact.

The team missed 33 players last week against Nebraska from a mix of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries. That was the Gophers first game back after a two-week layoff while dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that peaked at 49 cases.

Per a KFAN pregame broadcast, the Gophers should have most of those player that sat out Nebraska available in some capacity Saturday against Wisconsin. That includes missing tight ends Ko Kieft and Bryce Witham; offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz and Axel Ruschmeyer; as well as defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway.

The only name the radio broadcast provided as out was defensive tackle MJ Anderson.

For the Badgers, though, three key offensive players are unavailable, including top-two receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor as well as top running back Jalen Berger.

Weather for the game should be 35 degrees with a little foggy, mist, breeze and cloud coverage.