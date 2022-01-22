The Gophers men's basketball team will be without two starters for Saturday's game against Rutgers, but they have the minimum of seven scholarship players to avoid another postponement.

Senior E.J. Stephens, sophomore Jamison Battle and senior Eric Curry are out due to illness, injury and COVID-19 safety and protocols for the Gophers, who returned from a brief pause after postponing Wednesday's game at Penn State.

Battle is the team's leading scorer at 18 points per game. Stephens averaged 17 points in his last three games, including a team-high 22 points in last Sunday's 81-71 loss against Iowa at home.

The Gophers are also missing top big man Curry for the second straight game with a left ankle injury.

After playing with only seven scholarship players against Iowa, the Gophers fell below the Big Ten's minimum to play against Penn State after further COVID-19 testing on Monday.

Sophomore walk-on Will Ramberg is also questionable with a hand injury, per release.