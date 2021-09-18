BOULDER, COLO. – By early in the fourth quarter of sun-splashed Saturday afternoon, the only question remaining was: Would the Gophers get the shutout?

They did, in a dominant, 30-0 victory over Colorado in front of 47,482 at Folsom Field.

Behind an offense that generated 441 total yards and a defense that held the Buffaloes to 63, the Gophers improved to 2-1 and put on a show for the throng of the maroon-and-gold-clad revelers who made the Buffaloes home their own.

By midway through the fourth quarter, most of the Colorado fans had left the stadium as Minnesota fans roared.

Trey Potts rushed 26 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Autman-Bell had four catches for 79 yards in his return from injury, and Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush each had two sacks, the team's first of the season. The victory was Minnesota's 21st consecutive nonconference win, the longest active streak in major college football.

The shutout was the Gophers' first since a 62-0 win over Temple in 2006 and the first over a Power Five opponent since a 45-0 blanking of Illinois in 2004. It also was their first road shutout of a Power Five team since a 21-0 win at Illinois in 1977.

Not everything went the Gophers' way. Kicker Matthew Trickett missed field goals of 26 and 46 yards and banged a PAT off the upright. Mark Crawford shanked a 30-yard punt. Still, when the defense gives up nothing, mistakes are erased.

Colorado (1-2) got the ball to open the game, and on first down the Buffaloes lost 10 yards when Lewis had fall on an errant shotgun snap. After a third-down holding call that wiped out a long gain, the Buffaloes had to punt from their 9, and the Gophers took over at their 42.

The Gophers used the good field position to drive down the field and reach the Colorado 5, but the 11-play, 52-yard drive yielded nothing when Matthew Trickett missed a 26-yard field-goal attempt. Facing second-and-4 fromthe 5, Potts was dropped for a 3-yard loss and Morgan scrambled under pressure for 2 yards on third-and-7.

Minnesota forced Colorado to punt again, with Boye Mafe getting a third-down sack of Lewis for the Gophers' first sack of the season.

After the teams traded three-and-out possessions, the Gophers drove 82 yards over eight plays to take a 6-0 lead on Potts' 13-yard run, aided by a pancake block by tight end Ko Kieft, with 12:19 left in the second quarter. Trickett hit the right upright with the extra-point attempt. The key play on the drive came on third-and-45 from the Colorado 45 when Morgan hit Autman-Bell on a back-shoulder throw for a 32-yard gain to the 13. Also featured on the drive was a 15-yard gain by true freshman Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving on his first career carry.

Colorado got its first first down with 11:05 left in the second quarter, but the Gophers defense stiffened and got a 12-yard sack by Thomas Rush on third down.

The Gophers quickly made it 13-0, driving 62 yards in six plays, capped by Potts' 2-yard TD run. The drive started when Morgan hit Dylan Wright on a crossing pattern, and the wideout blasted a Buffaloes defensive back with a stiff-arm and gained 39 yards to the 21. Potts' 13-yard carry to the 2 on third-and-4 kept the chains moving.

Mafe's sack of Lewis on third-and-13 forced the Buffaloes to punt again, and Minnesota took over at its 19 with 3:09 left in the first half.

After the Gophers went three-and-out, Colorado took over at its 47 and reached the Minnesota 39 before Rush dropped Lewis for a 12-yard loss on fourth-and-7 with 1:05 left in the half.

The Gophers reached the 32 before an ineligible man downfield penalty pushed them back. Potts gained 9 yards to the 28, but the clock ran out with the Gophers still having one timeout . During his halftime interview in KFXN-FM, Fleck said the officials told him the clock would be stopped on the previous play, but it was restarted.

Minnesota started the second half at its 10 and, helped by a 33-yard connection from Morgan to Autman-Bell, reached the Colorado 28. On fourth-and-2 from the 28, Fleck elected to try a 46-yard field goal rather than go for it, and Trickett missed wide right.

Minnesota's defense came up big again, holding the Buffaloes on third-and-40 from the Colorado 40 and forcing a punt.

With 4:28 left in the third quarter, Colorado got the ball on its 40, but Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin forced a first-down fumble by Lewis, and Justus Harris recovered for Minnesota at the 43.

The Gophers cashed that in for a 20-0 lead with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. A pass interference penalty on Colorado moved the ball to the 17. Then Potts came up big, converting a fourth-and-1 from the 8 for a 5-yard gain, and taking it in for the TD while following the lead block of Axel Ruschmeyer, a guard lined up as fullback in the I formation.

Minnesota's Bishop McDonald recovered a muffed punt at the Colorado 37, and Trickett kicked a 33-yard field goal for a 23-0 lead with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Ky Thomas made it 30-0 with a 14-yard TD run with 5:09 left.