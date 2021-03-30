Gophers basketball freshman Martice Mitchell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-10 Mitchell came to the Gophers as a four-star recruit from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, Ill., but played in just seven games, spanning just more than 22 minutes, with nine total points.

He is the fifth player from this season's roster to enter the transfer portal, joining Marcus Carr, Jamal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams and Sam Freeman.