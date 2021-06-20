Tariq Watson, a defensive back from Helen Cox High School in Harvey, La., announced Sunday morning via Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program.

"After a visit it was clear that this program provides the environment for me to grow, transform, and seize all that will come from proper preparation/recovery, playing great football, and the gopher academia,'' Watson tweeted. Watson, who will be a high school senior this fall, was on campus this weekend for his official visit to Minnesota.

Watson, 5-10 and 170 pounds, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and is the 72nd-ranked cornerback in the 247Sports composite rankings of major national recruiting services. His FBS scholarship offers also included Virginia, Middle Tennessee State, Purdue, Tulane and Washington State. Watson also is a track and field standout, placing second in the 200-meter dash in the Class 4A Louisiana state meet in 21.40 seconds and third in the 100 in 10.49.

Watson is the ninth player to commit to the Gophers recruiting Class of 2022.