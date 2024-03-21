For the first time since he received interest from UCLA for its head-coaching job in February, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck spoke about his decision Wednesday.

"I just love being in Minnesota. I don't know if there's much to say after that," Fleck said during a news conference previewing spring practice, which begins Thursday. "I just love being here; I've told you that before. We built a life here, not just [to] make a living being a football coach. We're embedded in the community. We love this place, this city. Love this university. It's been really good to us."

Chip Kelly resigned as UCLA's coach Feb. 9 to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator. Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond had Fleck on his short list, but the Gophers coach posted a statement Feb. 10 on the X platform that he was staying at Minnesota.

On March 9, the Board of Regents approved an amended contract that will allow Fleck to make an additional $5.7 million in combined retention bonuses should he stay with Minnesota through the 2029 season. His contract calls for a total salary of $6 million per year.

Fleck, who's entering his eighth season with the Gophers, sees the advantage that continuity can bring to a program.

"Cultural sustainability is really important for success, especially in 2024 with the way college football's changing," he said. "It's really important for the development of programs.''

Skipping the spring game

The Gophers won't have a spring game this season, and Fleck said there were multiple reasons why he chose not to hold one.

"A lot of things. Take your pick," Fleck said.

Because of inclement weather and COVID-19, the team has not had a spring game go off as scheduled since 2017, Fleck's first year with the program. In addition, he doesn't want to tip his hand to opponents.

"I want to keep things inside the best I possibly can … with the way college football is changing," he said.

The Gophers will have two practices that will be open in some form. On Saturday, members of the Dinkytown Athletes collective can attend a practice at noon at the David and Janis Larson Football Performance Center. It has been moved indoors from the original plan to have it at Huntington Bank Stadium. On April 11 at 4:30 p.m., the Gophers' practice at the indoor facility will be open to the public.

Etc.

* College football's early signing day is moving from mid-December to the week after the conference championship games starting this year, and it's a move that Fleck endorses. Under the move, the early signing period would end before the transfer window opens.

"I was definitely for it and open to it,'' Fleck said. "When you look at where we were in the recruiting schedule, it just didn't make a lot of sense of where the things were.''

* Former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin was named the Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year for NCAA Division I by the Minnesota chapter of the National Football Foundation. Bemidji State offensive lineman Ty Cobb and Gustavus wide receiver Jake Breitbach were the Division II and Division III winners, respectively.