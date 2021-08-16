After seeing their top wide receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, leave Thursday night's practice at Huntington Bank Stadium because of a right leg injury, the Gophers received some good news Monday.

Autman-Bell's injury is a week-to-week issue, not a long-term one, coach P.J. Fleck said on KFXN-FM.

"He's one of the toughest kids we have on this football team,'' Fleck said, without going into specifics on the injury. "… He's week to week. He's doing great. ... We'll get him back here very shortly. He'll be in and out of some practices here and there. … This is not a long-term issue, so everybody take a big, deep breath.''

Fleck considered the diagnosis a relief.

"Absolutely. Any time a young man gets hurt, you think worst-case scenario, and you think, 'Please tell me best-case scenario,' '' he said. "There was a lot of different things they checked. … We're fortunate that it is what it is.''

Autman-Bell, a redshirt senior, was tended to on the field for a couple of minutes after being tackled by linebacker James Gordon IV during a one-on-one drill. He was helped to the sideline by training staff, who were checking his right leg after he was placed on a table. He was later assisted to the locker room and did not return to practice.

Autman-Bell has 78 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 33 career games and has caught at least one pass in 27 consecutive games. Last season, he had 22 catches for 430 yards and one TD in seven games. Among wide receivers, Daniel Jackson had the next-most receptions for the Gophers in 2020, with 12 for 167 yards. Jackson, Mike Brown-Stephens, Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright, Clay Geary and Brady Boyd would be among the wideouts in line to see more action in Autman-Bell's place.

"It's unfortunate he's hurt, but it allows these young guys to get a ton of reps,'' Fleck said.