Michael Rand is joined by incoming Gophers men's basketball player Jamison Battle and Star Tribune men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller. Battle, a former DeLaSalle star — just like new Gophers coach Ben Johnson — is transferring from George Washington, where he averaged 17 points and five rebounds last season. Hear Battle's thoughts on getting more local talent to join the Gophers, college athletes making money off their image and likeness and his many interests outside of basketball.

At the start of the show, Rand breaks down the injection of youth heading to the Twins roster with Alex Kirilloff on the way to join the team after a disappointing 6-11 start.

And Rand runs down three intriguing draft trade ideas for the Vikings courtesy of ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports