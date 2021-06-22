The Gophers volleyball team is welcoming back one of the best players in team history with All-American outside hitter Stephanie Samedy announcing her return for an extra year.

Samedy, the 2021 Big Ten player of the year, announced Monday on her Instagram account that she'll take advantage of the NCAA policy allowing athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

"With the amount of adversity that we faced this year, there are still many ways we can find the positive within the madness," she posted. "And for me, that is the ability to continue representing the Maroon and Gold on the court. I'm beyond excited and grateful to announce that I will be returning for one more season as a Gopher. Can't wait to see you at the Pav this fall."

Last season, Samedy led the Big Ten with 4.11 kills in league play and earned first-team All-America honors for the third time. She ranks 10th all-time in program history with 1,485 career kills in four years.

The Gophers finished the shortened COVID-19 season 16-3 and fell in the NCAA tournament second round against Pittsburgh. Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon's team begins the 2021 season on Aug. 27-28 against Baylor and Texas Christian in Madison, Wis., in the inaugural Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.