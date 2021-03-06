Junior Max McHugh of the Gophers set a conference and program record in the preliminaries of 100-yard breaststroke on Day 4 of the Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships in Columbus, Ohio. His time was 50.19 seconds — the nation's fastest time this season and fifth best in NCAA history. McHugh capped off his day by repeating as the conference champion in the event in 50.59 in the evening finals.

Minnesota is ninth in the team standings with 396 points; Indiana leads with 1,036.5.

Regan Smith wins fly in Pro Swim Series

Regan Smith won the 100-meter butterfly and finished second in the 200 backstroke at the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio.

The Lakeville native defeated 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia in the 100 fly, winning in 57.88 seconds. In the 200 back, Smith swam 2:08.80 to finish second to Kathleen Baker, a gold and silver medalist at the Rio Olympics. Baker's winning time of 2:07.54 is the second-fastest in the world this year, Smith's fifth in the world.

Rachel Blount

U baseball falls

Zack Raabe hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning but the Gophers lost 5-2 to Indiana in their season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota did not have a hit until Easton Bertrand's bunt single in the fifth.

"Their lefthanded pitcher, [Tommy] Sommer, was outstanding," said Gophers coach John Anderson, starting his 40th season. "He didn't throw many in the middle of the plate with a three-pitch mix and some deception in the delivery. You have to give him credit. He did a phenomenal job."

Sommer pitched eight scoreless innings and gave up only two hits. He struck out 10, walked two.

"Again, we played outstanding defense," Anderson said. "We made the routine plays and a couple of difficult plays. We have to make some adjustments at the plate, but let's not let our confidence go away here. We have to regroup. We got beat by a good pitcher tonight.

"We're going to run into another guy like that this year and hopefully the next time we do, we can learn something from this and apply it. I'm just happy we got back out there to play again."

The Hoosiers hit two homers, including a two-run shot by Jordan Fucci in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Sam Ireland was the starting pitcher for the Gophers and went 4⅓ innings, giving up three runs, all earned, and seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Minnesota will play Rutgers at 4 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings cut two CBs

Cordrea Tankersley and Tae Hayes, two young cornerbacks the injury-depleted Vikings signed to get through the last month of the 2020 season, have been released as the team moves closer to getting under the NFL salary cap. According to Overthecap.com, Tankersley was scheduled to make $920,000 this year, Hayes $850,000.

MARK CRAIG

Loons preseason slate

Minnesota United will play four preseason matches in Orlando after it moves its preseason training from Blaine to Florida later this month.

The Loons will play March 27 against Charleston, March 31 vs. Columbus, April 3 vs. Cincinnati and April 9 vs. Orlando City. The games will not be livestreamed.

U gymnast perfect 10

The No. 5 Gophers women's gymnastics team defeated Nebraska 197.400 to 196.150 at Maturi Pavilion in its last home meet. Minnesota (6-2, 5-2 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to five, getting a perfect 10 in floor exercise — the first in that event in program history — from Mya Hooten, a freshman from Woodbury who graduated from Chanhassen High School.

"A perfect 10 for Mya has always been a goal," Gophers coach Jenny Hansen said. "We always say if we fix these little things, a 10 will be possible."

Lexy Ramler of the Gophers won the all-around, beating teammate Ona Loper, the only other competitor, 39.725 (tying the second best in program history) to 39.525, and winning two events, bars and beam, both with 9.975 scores.

U women's tennis wins

The Gophers women's tennis team got its first victory of the season, beating Maryland 7-0 at the Baseline Tennis Center. It had opened the season 0-5. Rachel Hanford beat Ayana Akli 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

• Chad Markuson, the deputy athletic director at Minnesota State University Moorhead, will serve as the Dragons' interim athletic director, the school announced. He replaces Doug Peters who had held that title since 2007 before accepting a position at Prairie Heights Community Church in West Fargo, N.D.