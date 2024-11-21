News & Politics

Minnesotans donate $11 million in first hours of Give to the Max Day

State nonprofit organizations have put on “Give to the Max Day” every November for 16 years.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2024 at 12:16PM
Laura Wennik, a volunteer with the Food Group, helps pack pears into produce boxes during the food bank's "Pack to the Max" event on the 15th annual Give to the Max Day at the Food Group in New Hope on Thursday. This day is the biggest one-day fundraiser for thousands of Minnesota schools and nonprofits and the Food Group is hoping to raise at least $100,000 by the end of the day. They are also distributing the boxes to food shelves and other affordable grocery programs in Minnesota to get healthy food in the hands of people in need.
Laura Wennik, a volunteer with the Food Group, helps pack pears into produce boxes during the food bank's "Pack to the Max" event last year at the Food Group in New Hope on Thursday. This day is the biggest one-day fundraiser for thousands of Minnesota schools and nonprofits and the Food Group is hoping to raise at least $100,000 by the end of the day. They are also distributing the boxes to food shelves and other affordable grocery programs in Minnesota to get healthy food in the hands of people in need. (Angelina Katsanis, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the first hours of the state’s annual giving holiday, Give to the Max Day, Minnesotans sent about $11 million to nonprofit organizations.

Give to the Max, which runs through midnight Thursday, is the largest fundraising day of the year for many of the state’s nonprofits.

This year’s event comes as organizations that feed the hungry or help provide shelter to unhoused people are feeling the pinch of higher costs at the grocery store and on utility bills, said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, which puts on the annual event.

How to give

Use GiveMN’s searchable tool to find a cause you care about. There are filters to help find specific categories of nonprofit causes.

When does it run?

Early giving is on now. Give to the Max Day runs for 24 hours on Thursday, Nov. 21, ending at 11:59 p.m.

Is my donation tax deductible?

Yes. Donors can access receipts and annual giving statements online.

This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

