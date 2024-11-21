Minnesotans donate $11 million in first hours of Give to the Max Day

Laura Wennik, a volunteer with the Food Group, helps pack pears into produce boxes during the food bank's "Pack to the Max" event last year at the Food Group in New Hope on Thursday. This day is the biggest one-day fundraiser for thousands of Minnesota schools and nonprofits and the Food Group is hoping to raise at least $100,000 by the end of the day. They are also distributing the boxes to food shelves and other affordable grocery programs in Minnesota to get healthy food in the hands of people in need. (Angelina Katsanis, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)