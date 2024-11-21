In the first hours of the state’s annual giving holiday, Give to the Max Day, Minnesotans sent about $11 million to nonprofit organizations.
Minnesotans donate $11 million in first hours of Give to the Max Day
State nonprofit organizations have put on “Give to the Max Day” every November for 16 years.
Give to the Max, which runs through midnight Thursday, is the largest fundraising day of the year for many of the state’s nonprofits.
This year’s event comes as organizations that feed the hungry or help provide shelter to unhoused people are feeling the pinch of higher costs at the grocery store and on utility bills, said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, which puts on the annual event.
How to give
Use GiveMN’s searchable tool to find a cause you care about. There are filters to help find specific categories of nonprofit causes.
When does it run?
Early giving is on now. Give to the Max Day runs for 24 hours on Thursday, Nov. 21, ending at 11:59 p.m.
Is my donation tax deductible?
Yes. Donors can access receipts and annual giving statements online.
This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.
