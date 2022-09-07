Minnesota continues to produce elite high school-aged girls' swimmers. This fall that's taking a large toll on the high school product.

Three of the state's best swimmers, including the No. 1-ranked prospects in the classes of 2024 and 2025, decided to forego the high school season to chase other dreams this year. The third is the No. 2-ranked senior in the state, Texas recruit Emma Kern of Delano.

Emma Kern

Kern, the Class 1A defending state champion in the 100-yard backstroke (53.77 seconds) and butterfly (54.80), is focusing on the U.S. Olympic trials and/or the U.S. Junior National Team. She is ranked by Swimcloud just below Edina senior and Gophers recruit Katie McCarthy. Kern swims club for the Aquajets.

The top-rated recruit in the Class of 2024, Eden Prairie junior Caroline Larsen, is the Class 2A defending state champion in the 50 freestyle (22.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.35). She is swimming for Team Foxjet.

Grace Rabb

Andover sophomore Grace Rabb, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, is the Class 2A defending state champion in the 100 backstroke (54.46) and 200 individual medley (2:01.79). She is swimming for the Aquajets.

"Those kids have decided to take advantage of having more opportunities to compete at a higher level. They will also have a more rigorous and demanding practice schedule," said Aquajets assistant coach Chris Aarseth, who also serves as the head coach at Minneapolis Southwest. "We are right now at a spot where we have good younger talent in the state."

Time and time again

Visitation has held the Class 1A championship trophy high since 2013. It won't be any different in 2022. The Blazers will win their ninth consecutive crown; it would be 10 but there was no state meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnetonka is also favored to repeat in Class 2A, but Lake Conference rivals Edina and Wayzata will present a challenge. Teams from the Lake have won the past 11 titles: Edina seven, Wayzata three and Minnetonka one.

Well-deserved honor

Hutchinson coach Rory Fairbanks was honored this summer as National Swim Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association. He is in his 27th year coaching swimming, his 23rd in Hutchinson.

The Tigers girls' squad has consistently been one of the best in Class 1A under Fairbanks and been crowned state champion three times (2003, 2004 and 2010).

TEN INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

Carly Bixby, Blake, junior: first in 200 freestyle and second in 100 freestyle in Class 1A. College: undecided.

Paige Dillon, Minnetonka, junior: second in 2A 200 individual medley. College: undecided.

Gabby Mauder, Woodbury, junior: first in 2A diving. College: undecided.

Katie McCarthy, Edina, senior: first in 2A 200 and 500 freestyle. College: Gophers.

Libbi McCarthy, Edina, freshman: fourth in 2A 50 freestyle and sixth in 100 freestyle. College: undecided.

Ella Passe, Visitation, senior: first in 1A 500 freestyle and second in 200 freestyle. College: Duke.

Cate Pawlaski , Andover, freshman: missed last year's state meet because of illness. College: undecided.

Claire Reinke, Wayzata, senior: first in 2A 100 butterfly. College: Gophers.

Lily Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, sophomore: third in 2A 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. College: undecided.

Haley Zelen, Shakopee, senior: first in 2A 100 freestyle. College: Wisconsin.