Gio Urshela's walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning sent the Twins past Detroit 5-3 on Monday night at Target Field, and it came just in time because the roster was starting to get a little thin.

For the final three innings of Monday's game, the Twins resorted to Tim Beckham in left field, a recent call-up who has 13 games of experience there, all in 2019.

And he only came in after Alex Kirilloff had contributed three innings in the outfield, since his persisting wrist injury prevents him from swinging.

And that only happened because Kyle Garlick left the game after his at-bat in the fourth inning, where he struck out but sustained right rib inflammation.

So if that series of events was any indication, the Twins are patchworking their way through an onslaught of injuries. And they still won the game in extra innings.

Without the likes of Max Kepler, Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sano because of injuries, the Twins orchestrated a crucial comeback victory against the Tigers in front of an announced Target Field crowd of 20,231. But those weren't the only ones missing. Gilberto Celestino, who would have been another outfield option, is on paternity leave. Byron Buxton was out of the lineup as he continues to manage a season-long battle with right knee tendinitis.

The Twins, who held a slim one-game lead in the American League Central coming into the game, improved to 54-48. Detroit, who entered the game hovering just above last place in the division, fell to 41-63.

Former Twins prospect Akil Baddoo put Detroit ahead in the 10th inning with his RBI single off reliever Griffin Jax. But Jose Miranda tied the game for the second time with an RBI single in the bottom half of that inning.

"He's a hitter," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Miranda. "He knows how to make adjustments. He can find the barrel. He can use the whole field. He can do a lot of different things. He's a versatile guy when he steps up to the plate, depending on how he's being attacked. He can get the barrel to a lot of different pitches on a lot of different planes.

"I mean, a lot of his hits, they're coming in different parts of the zone. He just finds a way, and that's what hitters do. It's not something that you say about every single person that plays the game, but it's something you can definitely say about him."

Then Urshela, back from paternity leave, dropped his walkoff, two-run homer past the center field wall to seal the victory.

"Great swing by him," Baldelli said. "And having been at the hospital and at home and probably not in any sort of routine. There's a lot going on for him this week. For him to be able to lock in and focus just shows what an amazing professional and player that he is to be able to do that. That is not an easy thing to do almost right out of bed with everything going on and to play a great game. It was very impressive."

Twins spot starter Aaron Sanchez gave a solid five innings, allowing just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He allowed two runs, both coming off Tucker Barnhart's bat.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal held the Twins scoreless for his five innings, as did the first two relievers out of the pen for their one inning apiece. But the Twins pounced on Michael Fulmer in the eighth, stringing together three consecutive base hits from Jorge Polanco, Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez at the top of the order to load the bases. Miranda then tied the game with a two-RBI single.

The Twins relievers didn't relinquish a single hit from the sixth through ninth innings. Jharel Cotton pitched 22⁄ 3 innings with three strikeouts, Joe Smith came in for the final out of the eighth and Jhoan Duran struck out two of his three batters faced in the ninth.

That gave the Twins a chance for a walkoff in the ninth, which seemed possible when Correa drew a walk that would have loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth. But Nick Gordon got caught off third base to end the inning instead.