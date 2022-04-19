Introduction: 21 different ESPN experts predicted how the Wolves vs. Grizzlies series would turn out, and all 21 picked Memphis. The Wolves are surely using perceptions like that as fuel as they try to take a 2-0 series lead Tuesday in Memphis, host Michael Rand said.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to give his take on the Wolves, Wild and Twins. The Wild will be without Marcus Foligno for a few games after the wing went into COVID protocols. The Twins, meanwhile, have had surprisingly good starting pitching so far — No. 5 in the majors in starter ERA through 10 games.

25:00: The Loons busted out for three goals over the weekend, the Gophers landed a huge recruit (more on that during Wednesday's show) and a major college hockey story.

