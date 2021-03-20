DENVER – Not even Kaapo Kahkonen's unbeaten streak could slow down the Avalanche.

The goalie's nine-game run ended Saturday when the Wild was dominated by Colorado for a second straight game – this time 6-0 Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena.

With the sweep, the second-place Avalanche is now three points up on the Wild in the West Division.

Colorado's top line racked up seven points; Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen both scored, and Nathan MacKinnon added three assists.

Goalie Philipp Grubauer even got involved in the offense, earning an assist to go along with 31 saves for his fifth shutout of the season in a slightly busier game after a ho-hum 19 stops Thursday night.

Kahkonen had 36 saves in his first loss in 10 starts. His franchise-record win streak for a rookie goalie tied for the fifth-longest by a rookie in NHL history.

Cale Makar opened the scoring 4 minutes, 13 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot on the Avalanche's first of only two power plays. The Wild blanked on four power plays.

Landeskog made it 2-0 when his shot bounced into the net behind Kahkonen at 11:05.

Two Colorado goals in 1:07 early in the second period slammed the door on any Wild hopes for a comeback.

After a Grubauer stick save, which secured the goalie an assist, Rantanen went end-to-end before sending the puck top-shelf just 46 seconds into the period. And at 1:53, Tyson Jost's one-timer put the Avalanche up by four goals.

Devon Toews tacked on a fifth with 1:13 to go in the second after Brandon Saad scooped up a Kirill Kaprizov turnover and then passed it off to MacKinnon, who set up Toews for the one-timer.

Valeri Nichushkin rounded out the rout 4:52 into the third on a season-high sixth goal against the Wild, scoring on a rising backhander