Frankie Beverly, the Maze singer who inspired generations of fans with lasting anthems, dies at 77

Beverly, whose songs include ''Joy and Pain,'' ''Love is the Key,'' and ''Southern Girl,'' finished his farewell ''I Wanna Thank You Tour'' in his hometown of Philadelphia in July. That same month, the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans included a special tribute to Beverly and Maze, who closed out the event for its first 15 years. His performances at the festival — the nation's largest annual celebration of Black culture — would turn the crowd into a sea of dancing fans, many wearing white clothing like Beverly himself often donned.