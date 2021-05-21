This time the Lynx started strong, but they couldn't finish.

Playing the defending champion Storm at Target Center on Thursday the Lynx led by 19 in the second quarter, by 15 at halftime and by 14 with 9:13 left to play.

And it all melted away.

Still up eight with 4:44 left, the Lynx allowed the Storm to score 15 straight points to take a lead it never lost.

Minnesota is now 0-3 to start the season, the Storm 2-1.

A fast start eroding away, the Lynx were out-scored 37-15 in the fourth quarter, 57-30 in the second half. Shooting over 60 percent after a quarter, the Lynx made just six of 16 shots in the fourth quarter.

The Storm? Slow starting, but a machine at the end, Seattle hit 10 of 15 shots while scoring a whopping 37 fourth-quarter points.

From the time the Lynx led 43-24 with 2:46 left in the first half until the end, Seattle out-scored the Lynx 66-35 over the final 22:46.

Jewell Loyd had 23 points for the Storm, which also got 16 from Jordin Canada, with 12 of those coming from the free throw line. Sue Bird scored 21 with eight assists and Brianna Stewart had 13.

The Lynx got 22 points off the bench from Crystal Dangerfield, two days after she went scoreless for just the second time in her career. Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, Aerial Powers 10.

For the first time in three games the Lynx got off to a strong start, with Fowles leading the way. After going 11-for-17 in Tuesday's loss in New York, Fowles hit all five of her shots for 11 points as the Lynx took a 26-16 lead after a quarter.

Fowles got starting Seattle center Ezi Magbegor into quick foul trouble, forcing her to the bench, and Seattle coach xx then put Stewart on Fowles, who proceeded to score nearly at will. The Lynx would have had a bigger lead and Fowles more points had se not missed two of three freethrows. Still, the Lynx out-scored the Storm 14-0 in the paint.

The Lynx kept it going in the second quarter, even if they cooled off a bit from the field. Dangerfield had nine points in the second and Powers had six for the Lynx. The Storm whittled the lead to single digits early in the second quarter. But Fowles, Dangerfield and Bridget Carleton scored as the lead grew to 13 mid-quarter. Moments later Dangerfield hit a three and Powers two free throws as the lead grew to 16. Out of a time out McBride hit a three-pointer and the led was 19 with 2:46 left in the half. Finally, Stewart got going, scoring four points as the Storm drew within 15at the half on Stewart's layup.

And then the Lynx offense got out of synch. Up 15 entering the second half, Minnesota went out and shot just 6-for-18 overall and turned the ball over five times as the Storm, as close as six points during the quarter, trimmed that 15-point lead to 10 entering the fourth quarter.

Dangerfield scored seven of their 15 third-quarter points, including a three-pointer with 50.8 seconds left in the quarter that pushed the lead back to 10 after Stewart had just scored on a layup.