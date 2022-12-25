Carter Booth, who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors this past season as a freshman on the Gophers volleyball team, announced Sunday she was transferring to rival Wisconsin.

The 6-7 middle blocker from Denver also made the Big Ten all-freshman team and was American Volleyball Coaches Association North Region Freshman of the Year.

Booth led the Gophers this past season with 1.48 blocks per set (142 total), which ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 10th in the NCAA. She started 26 of 31 matches, and set the program freshman single-match record with 11 blocks in her collegiate debut, against Baylor in August.

"We got to know Carter and her family when she was going through the recruiting process when she was younger and when she came and visited our camp," Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield said in a news release. "She had a great freshman season and continued to get stronger and better when a lot of players start wearing down at her age. When we saw that she was in the portal we immediately reached out to her and had great conversations and realized that it would be a great fit.

"Carter is a great competitor who is willing to work hard to reach her big dreams and goals. She is a physical presence at the net with her block and her attacking and can score off of one or two feet. She has a great future in front of her and we are glad that we will be a part of it."

Wisconsin went 28-4 this season, winning the Big Ten championship and losing at home to Pittsburgh in an NCAA tournament regional final. The Badgers won the NCAA championship in 2021.

Booth is the second Gophers player to transfer following the coaching change from Hugh McCutcheon — who announced during the season that he would step away from the job after the season was over — to former Washington coach Keegan Cook. On Friday, Jenna Wenaas, who as a junior outside hitter in 2022 ranked third on the team in kills and digs per set, announced she was transferring to NCAA champion Texas. Wenaas is a native of Frisco, Texas.