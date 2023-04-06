Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Former Gophers running back Trey Potts, Minnesota's second-leading rusher in 2022 who entered the transfer portal in March, announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's transferring to Penn State.

Potts, of Williamsport, Pa., rushed 101 times for 471 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He came back from an unspecified 2021 injury that ended his season and required him to spend six days hospitalized in Indiana after collapsing on the sideline late in the Gophers game at Purdue.