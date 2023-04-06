Former Gophers running back Trey Potts, Minnesota's second-leading rusher in 2022 who entered the transfer portal in March, announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's transferring to Penn State.
Potts, of Williamsport, Pa., rushed 101 times for 471 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He came back from an unspecified 2021 injury that ended his season and required him to spend six days hospitalized in Indiana after collapsing on the sideline late in the Gophers game at Purdue.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Celtics wrap up East No. 2 seed with 97-93 win over Raptors
Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Wild
When will Kaprizov return to the Wild lineup? Soon
Kirill Kaprizov, the team's leading scorer, is sidelined because of a lower-body injury but went through a cautious practice Wednesday.
Sports
Quickley, Grimes lead Knicks past Pacers, 138-129
Immanuel Quickley scored 39 points, one shy of his career high, and Quintin Grimes had a career-high 36 in the New York Knicks' 138-129 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
Business
NASCAR, teams at 'significant impasse' over charters
A top group of NASCAR team owners skipped a meeting with series officials Wednesday with the two sides at an impasse over permanent charters, a key plank in the business model of the stock car series.
Sports
US beats Japan 7-1 to open women's world hockey championship
Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women's world hockey championship.