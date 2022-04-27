Former Gophers holder Casey O'Brien, a five-time cancer survivor, revealed on KARE-TV earlier this week that he's battling cancer for a sixth time. The osteosarcoma has returned to his right lung, and he will require surgery.

"I would tell you that obviously I was surprised, but not shocked,'' O'Brien told KARE's Randy Shaver. "I've been through this stuff five times already, and I know it's pesky and that it's not gonna let me get off the hook easy.''

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck over the past few weeks has been in touch with O'Brien, was on the team's roster from 2017 to 2020 and appeared in two games in 2019.

"We told our team: Cancer doesn't care who you are. It affects all of us somehow, some way,'' Fleck said after Tuesday's spring practice. "I know Casey O'Brien is going to find a way to beat cancer one day at a time like he always has.''

Fleck said O'Brien is doing great and might attend Thursday's practice.

"We wish him all the best and are praying for him all the time,'' he said.

Spring game details

The Gophers are scheduled to hold their spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, though Fleck is keeping an eye on the weather. There's a possibility that the game could be moved to the indoor practice facility, as it was in 2019, with any decision coming later in the week. Saturday's forecast calls for a high temperature of 51 and a 94% chance of rain.

"Safety's going to be at the forefront of our mind for our players and obviously our fans coming to the game,'' Fleck said, noting how a threat of lightning could impact the decision.

The game will feature a quartet of former Gophers now in the NFL serving as coaches. Rashod Bateman and Kamal Martin will coach the Maroon team, while Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carter Coughlin will lead the Gold squad.

Freshman back impresses

Running backs Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts won't play in the spring game as they recover from 2021 injuries. True freshman Zach Evans has been impressive in spring practice, including breaking a long run Tuesday.

"He's going to be a really, really good back here; he's just got to keep getting reps, and he's getting a ton of 'em,'' Fleck said of the standout from Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas.