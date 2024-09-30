Food along the roadways: Sumac plants turning red in Minnesota offer something edible

Native smooth sumac shrubs can light up Minnesota roadsides and arc along bike trails with orange to deep-red leaves, often providing the first wave of fall colors. But even longtime residents might be surprised to know that their dark red clusters of berries are edible. Their tart flavoring has been used in Indigenous cooking for thousands of years and can be made into a lemonade-like drink. They also anchor the Middle Eastern spice blend of za’atar. The plant has many traditional medicinal uses, as well. Warning: There is a poisonous sumac, but it’s uncommon, prefers wet areas and features white, drooping clusters of berries — easy to distinguish from the safe upright red ones.