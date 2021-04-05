The Twins opened a doubleheader in Anaheim on Thursday with a 7-1 loss.

If you missed any of our special coverage today on what's wrong with the Twins, you can find it here:

Phil Miller wrote that the Twins' failures are the worst kind of total team effort.

Megan Ryan reported that Jorge Polanco remains confident the Twins will rebound.

Patrick Reusse on how the Twins' devotion to Miguel Sano is emblematic of a failed hitting strategy.

LaVelle Neal III believes Derek Falvey and his pitching staff have failed the Twins.

And Jim Souhan writes that while Rocco Baldelli is struggling, the Twins should not fire their manager.

