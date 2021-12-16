Introduction: The Gophers signed 18 freshmen and added a transfer to their incoming recruiting class. Hear from head coach P.J. Fleck on his appreciation for the lack of Wednesday surprises — and what he might be looking to add in the transfer portal.

6:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to help break down what has gone right for a team that at one point recently had the best record in the NHL. A balanced roster, the continued excellence of Kirill Kaprizov and the ability to withstand absences are primary reasons. But if the Wild is going to be a true Stanley Cup contender, what else might it seek via trade to bolster the roster?

22:00: Sara Scalia hit nine three-pointers in a win for the Gophers women's basketball team, but that wasn't even the most by a Minnesota player on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards hit 10 threes for the Wolves, setting a record in the process in a win over Denver.

26:00: David Kahn addressed the Stephen Curry draft blunder ... speaking of blunders, Urban Meyer was fired ... and a fond remembrance of former Bemidji State coach Bob Peters.

