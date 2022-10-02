Fiona O'Keeffe pulled away from the pack about midway through Sunday's speed-filled Twin Cities Ten Mile race, the USA Track and Field championship, and both she and the top men's finisher Hillary Bor set course records.

O'Keeffe, 24, finished in 51 minutes, 42 seconds, topping Molly Huddle's 2015 record by 2 seconds. Bor took a tumble in the first half of the race, asked a teammate to assess his bloody forehead, then settled back in to win. He finished in 46:06 — crushing Shadrack Kipchichir's 2018 record by 26 seconds.

Because the women started almost six minutes before the men, O'Keeffe spent much of the race alone with no idea what was happening on the course behind her — which was unsettling to her.

"It's easier to be the hunter than the hunted," said O'Keeffe, who ran for Stanford University.

Annie Frisbie (52:10) of Hopkins finished second in the women's race, followed by Emily Durgin (52:16).

Bor, a Kenyan-born runner who competed for Iowa State, who is a steeplechase racer, said he hit his head hard at mile 4 when he was clipped by another runner. It took a few miles to settle down after the fall, he said.

"For the next three miles I had to make sure I wasn't that bad," he said.

Sam Chelanga (46:14) and Biya Simbassa (46:29) followed Bor in the men's race.