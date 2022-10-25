The final Metro Top 10 rankings of the 2022 football season start with two perfect Class 6A teams, and staff writer Jim Paulsen also works in two undefeated Class 5A teams.

Paulsen's rankings and analysis:

1. Maple Grove (8-0): The Crimson are the very definition of a No. 1 team. Versatile and efficient on offense, stubborn on defense and possessing the underrated ability to avoid the letdown that scuttles so many memorable seasons.

2. Rosemount (8-0): Word is the Irish made a renewed commitment to physical football in the offseason. That's always been their MO: a group of rough-hewn dudes who never back down from a rumble.

3. Eden Prairie (6-2): Not the dominant Eagles of years past, but they established a familiar beat-down style of play in their final two games, convincing victories over Edina and Stillwater. A team nobody wants to play in the postseason.

4. Lakeville South (6-2): We talk a lot about Cougars running back Carson Hansen and here's why: In three years as a starter, he's been a standout every time he took the field. He has compiled more than 4,300 yards and 55 touchdowns against consistently strong competition.

5. Stillwater (7-1): In the ultimate team sport, where the will of the group usually triumphs over that of the individual, Ponies quarterback Max Shikenjanski has shown that a single exceptional player can elevate a team to new heights.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 8-0): Try this for dominance: The Cadets have outscored their opponents 332-51, with an average score of 42-6. The talent and toughness of this group transcend its classification.

7. Centennial (6-2): You want fancy? Look elsewhere. This is a team that embraces its back-alley street-fighter image. Knock the Cougars down, they'll keep coming back. They simply wear down opponents and strive to be the last men standing.

8. Shakopee (5-3): Yep, the Sabers have lost two in a row. But I still believe in this team's methodical approach. Coach Ray Betton knows how to get his guys to buy in. I expect at least one Shakopee shocker in the postseason.

9. Elk River (5A, 8-0): Saw something in the Elks' 30-13 victory over St. Francis that I've not seen often in previous Elks games: a group that beat the opponent straight up, mano-a-mano. It wasn't scheme, just better football.

10. White Bear Lake (6-2): The Bears defense has gone 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a point. That's called complementary football. Quarterback Gavin Knutson can relax and operate the offense the way he sees fit.

Also receiving consideration: Woodbury (6-2), Prior Lake (5-3), East Ridge (5-3), Eagan (5-3).