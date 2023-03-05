CALGARY, Alberta — The Wild reignited their offense but not at the expense of their defense.

They blanked the Flames 3-0 on Saturday in front of 18,605 at Scotiabank Saddledome for a fourth straight victory that pushed their season-long point streak to nine games.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was airtight, blocking all 31 shots that entered his crease for his second shutout of the season, while Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Matt Boldy scored to snap their respective droughts.

Eriksson Ek capitalized 14 minutes, 52 seconds into the first period on a double deflection, with Marcus Johansson also getting a piece of Matt Boldy's shot before Eriksson Ek tipped the puck into the net for his 22nd goal.

This was Eriksson Ek's first goal in nine games. Johansson's assist was his first with the Wild in two games since a trade from Washington last Tuesday.

Then with 6:11 left in the third period, Foligno doubled the Wild's lead when he batted in a puck to end an 18-game dry spell. Boldy's follow-up came at 16:30 to wrap a 15-game rut. Eriksson Ek's assist capped off a two-point to reach 49 points, which matched his career high set last season.

Gustavsson's best stop came when he denied Calgary's Tyler Toffoli on a shorthanded breakaway in the third period.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves.