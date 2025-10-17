Fifty-foot tall buildings, noise levels, among details revealed in new filings for Hermantown data center

One of the country’s largest companies has officially filed a proposal with Hermantown to build a large data center campus, but the city and developer still aren’t saying exactly who is behind the project.
Hermantown previously studied the impact of a data center on more than 200 acres in the small city near Duluth, but the application made public this week includes more specifics about the site.
Newly obtained public records also show city officials and the Minneapolis construction firm Mortenson discussing early details of the project in September 2024. That is a year before the Minnesota Star Tribune first reported that it would be a proposed data center.
For most of 2025, Hermantown and a construction firm working on the project declined to say precisely what companies were looking to build at the site. The lack of transparency drew complaints from residents and some environmental groups.
Hermantown officials contend they were affording the developer privacy to test the viability of any project and finalize specifics before the city talked publicly about a data center. Some city workers also signed a nondisclosure agreement with Mortenson.
“It makes sense that we let the homework be completed by any developer before we grade the assignment,” says a new city website dedicated to the project.
There are no large-scale data centers operating in Minnesota, but developers are considering more than a dozen as tech companies bolster their computing power to meet the needs of artificial intelligence. Facebook’s parent company will be the first, building a project in Rosemount. Environmentalists have raised concerns as the projects multiply, given the extraordinary amount of electricity that data centers need and questions about water use.
The new application says the unknown company will build four concrete buildings — each 300,000 square feet and 50 feet tall — “designed to house the IT infrastructure required to store, process and transmit the data utilized in everyday digital services for users worldwide.”