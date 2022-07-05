For William Morrill (above), competing out of New York, making the Division I men's saber final at USA Fencing's National Championships was worth a shout to the Minneapolis Convention Center rafters.

Faith Park of the DC Fencers went a step further Monday. Her women's epee title was a highlight of Day 3 of the national championships, in which more than 4,500 athletes will compete here through July 11 in USA Fencing's largest event.