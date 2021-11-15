The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Sunday night in St. Paul.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 at Prior Avenue.
As of 9:53 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said the eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed at Hwy. 280 for an extended period of time.
Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668
