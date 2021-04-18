St. Thomas basketball made its biggest splash yet in landing former Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa on Sunday, he announced on Twitter.

Omersa, a 6-7, 235-pound junior, opted out in December due to concerns during the pandemic. The former Orono standout averaged 1.7 points, 2.3 rebounds a team-best 1.3 steals in 9.9 minutes through seven games before leaving the team.

The Tommies, who will transition from Division III to Division I next season, have also brought in two more Division I transfers from Minnesota with Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Courtney Brown Jr. (East Ridge) and J'Vonne Hadley (Cretin-Derham Hall).

Omersa's best career game was against North Dakota with 11 points and nine rebounds in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in two seasons with the Gophers.

The former Orono standout was part of former Gophers coach Richard Pitino's high-profile 2018 recruiting class, which included Cretin-Derham Hall's Daniel Oturu and DeLaSalle's Gabe Kalscheur.

Oturu left for the NBA last year and is a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers. Kalscheur, who played three seasons with the Gophers, transferred to Iowa State earlier this month.