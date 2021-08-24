When defensive end Everson Griffen worked out at TCO Performance Center last week, his former position coach, Andre Patterson, pulled him aside afterward for an hour-long conversation to see where the former Pro Bowler's head was at.

That conversation went "really well," Patterson said Tuesday, but the process will take much longer to figure out how much the 33-year-old Griffen can give the Vikings physically as he donned pads this week for the first time since last year's regular-season finale.

"We'll continue to see how he's doing and where he's at and how long he can move the way he's moving," Patterson said, "so it's all an evaluation thing right now."

It's clear Vikings coaches have plans should Griffen prove ready to contribute. Patterson said Griffen's recall of drills and techniques has been "amazing" after starting 87 regular- season games under Mike Zimmer from 2014-2019.

The plan is to have Griffen be a situational pass rusher, evident by his third-down reps with the starting defense during Tuesday's practice. Like he's done before in purple, Griffen worked as both an interior rusher and an edge rusher during passing situations.

Not playing every down is best for a player entering his 12th NFL season, Patterson said.

"He gets to hit the field when there's a pretty good percentage they're going to throw the ball," Patterson said. "That helps him. I think the other thing that helps him when you get to be his age, is not having to play 60-65 plays a game."

When Griffen played for the Cowboys and Lions last season, Patterson likened it to seeing a Picasso painting being mimicked poorly by lesser artists. Griffen still had six sacks for those defenses, but Patterson said the Vikings can deploy him differently to produce even more.

"I'm just going to try to get him to rush like Everson," Patterson said. "He knows what that is, and I know what that is, and that's something we came up with in the seven years together that was the best style for him."

Griffen's return won't affect the competition for the starting defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter. That'll go to either D.J. Wonnum or Stephen Weatherly, according to coaches. But on Tuesday, Wonnum got first-team reps while Weatherly worked with the backups. Griffen watched from the sideline on first and second downs, entering only on third downs when a pass was expected.

"He brings energy, which is something we always need," Weatherly said. "Camp is getting kind of long, so the juice he brings is definitely needed."